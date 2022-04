SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cheer Savannah is returning to The World Championships this weekend at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex located at the Disney World Resort in Orlando. Ruby Red Co-Ed and Madam Pearl earned an At-Large Bid to World's while Lady Lace is one of the few all-girls teams in the country who earned a paid bid of $20,000.

