LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Athletics announced a multi-year contract extension with women’s tennis coach Dean Clower. The extension runs through May of 2027. “I can’t thank the administration, the student-athletes and most importantly, the fans, for making Laramie such a great place to live and work,” said Clower. “I truly fell Laramie and the University of Wyoming is a special place for both me and my family. I am beyond blessed. Tom (Burman) and the administration at UW is second-to-none, which is a major factor in the success of our program and is a game-changer for me as a head coach. Now, it’s time to bring some championships back to Laramie."

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO