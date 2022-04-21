Report: Fordham coach Kyle Neptune to succeed Jay Wright at Villanova

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright reacts during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

According to multiple reports , after 21 seasons at Villanova University, head coach Jay Wright has decided to step down and retire from coaching.

Now, the name of Wright's successor has already emerged.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Wildcats will likely bring in Fordham University coach Kyle Neptune as Wright's replacement.

The 37-year-old Neptune just finished his first season as head coach at Fordham. In just his first season at the helm, Neptune led the Rams to a 14-win improvement from the previous season (2-12), going 16-16. It was the most wins in a season for Fordham since 2015-16, when the Rams went 17-14.

Neptune played college basketball at Lehigh University from 2003 to 2007, helping lead the Moutain Hawks to the 2004 NCAA Tournament. After his college career, Neptune spent a season playing professional basketball in Lithuania and Puerto Rico.

In 2008, Neptune was brought onto the Villanova staff under Wright as the team's video coordinator. Neptune took a job as an assistant with Niagara in 2010. After three seasons with Niagara, Neptune returned to Villanova in 2013 to be an assistant on Wright's staff, a post he would hold until taking the Fordham job last offseason.