El Paso, TX

UTEP football’s Willie Eldridge enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Colin Deaver
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP running back Willie Eldridge entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday, he announced on social media.

A former three-star recruit from the Houston area, the redshirt freshman Eldridge played in the first three games of the 2021 season before electing to redshirt.

In those three games, Eldridge rushed for 123 yards, 118 of them coming in one game, a win over Bethune Cookman.

Eldridge could never overtake Ronnie Awatt, Deion Hankins or Quardraiz Wadley in the pecking order of the running back room.

Wherever he ends up, Eldridge will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

KTSM

KTSM

