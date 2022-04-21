Derby winner Flying Ebony topic for History on Tap

The next History on Tap, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, at Hopkinsville Brewing Co., will feature the story of 1925 Kentucky Derby winner Flying Ebony — a colt with Christian County ties.

(Hoptown Chronicle illustration)

Chris Jung, who previously worked for Churchill Downs and has attended 15 Kentucky Derbies, will give the presentation. He will combine “his extensive knowledge and love for the Derby with this local legend to weave a story that is worthy of the most exciting two minutes in sports,” Alissa Keller, executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, said in a press release.

Jung, a former Kentucky New Era sports editor, is director of marketing and public relations for Jennie Stuart Health.