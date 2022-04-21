ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Derby winner Flying Ebony topic for History on Tap

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago

The next History on Tap, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, at Hopkinsville Brewing Co., will feature the story of 1925 Kentucky Derby winner Flying Ebony — a colt with Christian County ties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0Hwr_0fFM02pf00
(Hoptown Chronicle illustration)

Chris Jung, who previously worked for Churchill Downs and has attended 15 Kentucky Derbies, will give the presentation. He will combine “his extensive knowledge and love for the Derby with this local legend to weave a story that is worthy of the most exciting two minutes in sports,” Alissa Keller, executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, said in a press release.

Jung, a former Kentucky New Era sports editor, is director of marketing and public relations for Jennie Stuart Health.

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
Racing News

Talladega Inspection Issues: April 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR inspection saw an odd turn of events with most teams carrying umbrellas over the cars on the way to tech after most failed their first attempt. This weekend, NASCAR takes on the 2.5-mile oval of Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series doesn’t have a practice session, but they will qualify on Saturday.
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Hopkinsville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Kentucky Derbies#Ebony#Hopkinsville Brewing Co#Kentucky New Era#Jennie Stuart Health
Hoptown Chronicle

Future of Western Kentucky arts community remains uncertain

The Ice House Gallery in Mayfield still doesn’t know how it’s going to make a comeback more than three months after the December tornado outbreak. Nanc Gunn, director of the Mayfield/Graves County Art Guild, said before the tornado outbreak destroyed the gallery they were running a great art guild. There were eight shows a year, multiple kids’ summer arts camps and many classes held at the gallery.
MAYFIELD, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Campanile slates auditions for summer camps

Hopkinsville’s community theater group, Campanile Productions, will have auditions this month for a pair of youth summer camps that will culminate with student musicals at the Alhambra Theatre. Everyone must sign up online for an audition time. The kids camp will perform “Annie.” The teen campers will perform “Shrek...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
numberfire.com

Kentucky Derby Workouts and Notes for 4/22/22

Pletcher Contingent Among Slate of Workers at Churchill Downs. Churchill Downs was bustling with excitement the morning of April 22 as 10 Kentucky Derby (G1) and Kentucky Oaks (G1) contenders logged their penultimate work prior to the first weekend in May. Half of those workers were from Hall of Fame...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville Rotary Auction close to setting a record

Heading into the final night of the 72nd annual Rotary Auction at the Memorial Building, Hopkinsville Rotarians were in striking distance of last year’s record tally. If they can raise at least $41,000 on Saturday through the main auction, the sale of ribeye sandwiches in the diner and cash donations to the Hour and Goat Clubs, they will set a new high mark.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Dawn at the Downs

Dawn at the Downs is an exciting way to get ready for the Kentucky Derby with your family by visiting Churchill Downs in the mornings leading up to Derby Day. There are free and paid options. You can purchase a ticket for the buffet and parking or enter for free at a gate and watch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

When is the 2022 Kentucky State Fair?

With the weather warming up, it has many of us gearing up for exciting events this summer. I don't know about you, but with the amount of rain we've had this spring, and how cool the temps have been, I am ready for warm weather, and outdoor events. Of course,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy