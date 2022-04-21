‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Rudy Giuliani As The Jack In The Box

After weeks of wondering when Rudy Giuliani would make his Masked Singer debut, it finally happened during the premiere of the final season 7 group on April 20. The 77-year-old’s identity was revealed after Jack in the Box was eliminated. Not surprisingly, Rudy’s Jack in the Box was a member of Team Bad.

Yes, Rudy Giuliani was on ‘The Masked Singer.’ (Nathan Posner/Shutterstock)

As Jack in the Box, Rudy performed “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood for his first and only Masked Singer performance. Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy danced along during the performance, which was not exactly on key. “You represented team bad in the most badass way,” Jenny said to Jack in the Box after the performance.

A “clue-mercial” revealed hints about Jack in the Box’s identity. A wedding chapel sign was a nod to Rudy’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference fiasco in 2020. Rudy notoriously held a press conference at the landscaping business’ location and disputed the results of the 2020 election.

Rudy also revealed in his clues that he’s officiated over 200 weddings. Nick Cannon asked Rudy while he was still masked if they’d ever met before. “No, but I’m glad to meet you,” Rudy said before adding that he gets “put in a box a lot.”

The initial guesses from the panelists were Robert Duvall, Elon Musk, and Joe Pesci. When it was announced that Jack in the Box would be going home, the panelists revealed their final guesses: Robert Duvall, Joe Pesci, Elon Musk, and Al Roker. All of the panelists were wrong.

The four panelists were understandably shocked when Rudy was revealed. “This is definitely something I never would have guessed,” Robin said. Ken barely uttered a word after the reveal and stood with his arms crossed as Rudy talked about his Masked Singer experience.

Back in February 2022, it was reported that Rudy’s reveal on The Masked Singer caused Ken and Robin to walk off the stage “in protest.” That was not shown during the April 20 episode. According to the report, Ken and Robin did return while Jenny and Nicole remained on stage the whole time and “bantered with Giuliani.”

The initial report about Rudy’s appearance on the show caused intense backlash considering Rudy’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Rudy, who served as a lawyer to President Trump, continuously tried to spread unfounded allegations of voter fraud and cast suspicion about the validity of the 2020 election.

Rudy Giuliani with Nick Cannon on ‘The Masked Singer.’ (FOX)

Prior to the horrific Jan. 6 Capitol attack that left 5 people dead and over 100 police officers injured, Rudy spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally and called for a “trial by combat” while speaking to Trump supporters. Rudy later claimed that he was not calling for violence, and “trial by combat” was just a reference to Game of Thrones. “I was referring to the kind of trial that took place for Tyrion in that very famous documentary about fictitious medieval England,” Rudy told The Hill.

Back in January 2022, Rudy was subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. On top of the Jan. 6 investigation, the former NYC mayor is also currently under federal investigation regarding his dealings with Ukraine in 2019. Somehow he found the time to do The Masked Singer.