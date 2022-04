According to the lawsuit, the 38-year-old inmate reported his symptoms to the prison staff at least 12 times. The mother also said that her son told her that the prison staff were not doing anything for him. The 38-year-old man didn’t get appropriate medical treatment. Instead, he was given over-the-counter medication. The man’s condition deteriorated and other inmates helped him to the medical unit because he could not walk. Unfortunately, it took prison staff 24 hours to decide he needed to go to the emergency room. He never made it to the emergency room and died at the prison. An autopsy later revealed that he died of gallstones, a common and often treatable ailment.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO