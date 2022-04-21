ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Koffman Incubator is hosting another cannabis info series

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Koffman Southern Tier Incubator chose 4/20 to announce that it is bringing back its popular Opportunity Grows Cannabis Accelerator Program.

The 4-week virtual series will provide information to entrepreneurs interested in entering the recreational marijuana industry.

The focus is on helping the would-be startups develop a viable business plan.

A similar series last year attracted over 300 participants.

Much has changed since last year as the state has begun to roll out rules related to marijuana sales and cultivation.

Director of Business Incubation Programming Eric Krohn says the sessions will help entrepreneurs maintain flexibility as the landscape evolves.

“The laws and the things we actually have to teach people so that they’re successful have to change also. While we’re not going to be getting into specifics about what the state might be doing with the laws, because we’re not the state so we really can’t do that, our plan is to help people and their business plans be more adaptable for what laws are going to come out,” he said.

Krohn says the plan this time is for the accelerator to be more interactive, allowing participants to ask plenty of questions of the presenters.

They include public policy experts and representatives of the marijuana and pharmaceutical industries.

The program launches on May 3rd and runs for 4 consecutive Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30.

To register, go to The Koffman dot com and select “programs” along the top header.

