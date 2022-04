HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A sea creature that tends to be feared by many is now being used as an educational way for kids to learn about the ocean. Jill Hendon, University of Southern Mississippi director of the Center for Fisheries Research and Development, has partnered with the Scholastic Corporation to create an activity kit that features facts and photos of sharks and rays.

