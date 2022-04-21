ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ production for cinematographer’s shooting death

By United Press International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 20 (UPI) — New Mexico’s occupational safety agency fined the production company behind the film “Rust” nearly $137,000 for willful gun safety failures that led to Alec Baldwin fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October. The fine comes as the Occupational Health and Safety...

