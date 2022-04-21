ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

04-20-22 WTMJ Nights- Bucks edition!

By Rachel Frye
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Warras and Greg Matzek get you ready for Game 2 between...

wtmj.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Donovan Mitchell Blasted By NBA Twitter After Rudy Gobert Diss

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Mallory Edens Sitting Next To Aaron Rodgers Tonight

We’ve got quite a crew sitting courtside at tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls playoff game. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’s a minority owner of the NBA franchise, is sitting next to his longtime teammate, Randall Cobb. Next to Rodgers is Mallory Edens, the daughter...
GREEN BAY, WI
E! News

Aaron Rodgers Has a Slam Dunk Night Sitting Courtside With Randall Cobb and Mallory Edens

Watch: Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't need a uniform to be completely in the zone. On April 20, the NFL star took in some NBA action as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA playoffs. The 38-year-old athlete looked laser-focused as he sat courtside alongside his teammate Randall Cobb and model Mallory Evans, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) diagnosed with sprained MCL

According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (knee) has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. Middleton's recovery timeline will likely be determined after the Bucks' guard undergoes an MRI today. If Middleton were to miss more time, expect Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton to see more minutes down the stretch until Middleton is ready to return.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks Game 3 watch party operating with limited services

MILWAUKEE - Due to the anticipated rain and low temperatures Friday night, the Bucks Watch Party will be operating with limited services in the Plaza at Deer District for Game 3 of the Bucks-Bulls playoff series. Fans are still encouraged to come watch the game in Deer District, where the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Middleton suffers MCL sprain, out for rest of series against Chicago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks lost 114-110 against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but perhaps more significant than a game two loss, was the loss of Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis. While Bobby Portis looks to be good for game three, Khris Middleton does not. According to a release, Middleton, who left with […]
FanSided

Yes, Aaron Rodgers is one of the Milwaukee Bucks owners

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t just attend Milwaukee games as a fan. He’s a minority owner of the Bucks. If you caught Packers stars Aaron Rodgers and Randal Cobb at Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks playoff series against the Bulls, you may or may not know the extent of Rodgers’ connection to the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Christian Yelich picks up tab for Brewers fans at Jack's American Pub

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Another token of appreciation for Brewers fans, and this time it's from Christian Yelich. He is picking up the tab at Jack's American Pub on Brady Street in Milwaukee. The Brewers were currently on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies when he made the announcement. Last...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Yelich pays Brewers fans' bar tab on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE - Some Milwaukee Brewers fans had extra reasons to cheer Friday night, April 22 – Christian Yelich paid for their bar tabs. The lucky fans were at Jack's American Pub on Brady Street. It is part of a Brewers player initiative – called "This One's On Me" – to show appreciation for fans.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Kimberly soccer ousts Bay Port in battle of unbeatens

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In a marquee nonconference matchup that could be a preview of the postseason, the Kimberly girls soccer team went on the road and knocked off Bay Port 3-1 Friday night. Jenna Scholz scored in the first half to give the Papermakers a 1-0 lead heading into halftime, and then early in […]
KIMBERLY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pewaukee turns match into meet against Brookfield Academy

PEWAUKEE — The WIAA might want to look into the fact Pewaukee High School has two varsity track and field teams. The thing is, the Pirates disguises one of those teams as a soccer team. That Pirates girls “soccer team” ran all over the Division 4 defending state champ...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Mishicot off to powerful start

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Entering this season, the Mishicot softball team had to replace six seniors from last season's Division 4 state title team, and after five games it seems the holes have been plugged. Thursday, the Indians smacked three home runs en route to a 16-0 win over St. Mary...
MISHICOT, WI
WFRV Local 5

FRCC leaders Preble, De Pere grab baseball wins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The top two teams in the FRCC strengthened their lead over the rest of the conference with key wins in Green Bay Thursday. Undefeated Green Bay Preble earned a 13-3 victory over Pulaski, while De Pere grabbed an impressive road win, 11-1 over Notre Dame. For the Hornets, the first […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

No MCTS Brewers Bus Line in 2022

Baseball is back at American Family Field. The Milwaukee Brewers held their 2022 home opener last week. But if you plan to go to a game this season, don’t expect to be able to take an easy ride on public transit to get there. The Brewers Line (formerly Route...
MILWAUKEE, WI

