04-20-22 WTMJ Nights- Bucks edition!

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
We’ve got quite a crew sitting courtside at tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls playoff game. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’s a minority owner of the NBA franchise, is sitting next to his longtime teammate, Randall Cobb. Next to Rodgers is Mallory Edens, the daughter...
Watch: Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't need a uniform to be completely in the zone. On April 20, the NFL star took in some NBA action as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA playoffs. The 38-year-old athlete looked laser-focused as he sat courtside alongside his teammate Randall Cobb and model Mallory Evans, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.
According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (knee) has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. Middleton's recovery timeline will likely be determined after the Bucks' guard undergoes an MRI today. If Middleton were to miss more time, expect Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton to see more minutes down the stretch until Middleton is ready to return.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are in a deep hole right now after falling to 0-2 in their first-round series against the Boston Celtics. This series is not over by any means, but there’s no denying that KD will need to be at his very best if he hopes to help his team come back from this major deficit.
MILWAUKEE - Due to the anticipated rain and low temperatures Friday night, the Bucks Watch Party will be operating with limited services in the Plaza at Deer District for Game 3 of the Bucks-Bulls playoff series. Fans are still encouraged to come watch the game in Deer District, where the...
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks lost 114-110 against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but perhaps more significant than a game two loss, was the loss of Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis. While Bobby Portis looks to be good for game three, Khris Middleton does not. According to a release, Middleton, who left with […]
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t just attend Milwaukee games as a fan. He’s a minority owner of the Bucks. If you caught Packers stars Aaron Rodgers and Randal Cobb at Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks playoff series against the Bulls, you may or may not know the extent of Rodgers’ connection to the team.
RACINE – Racine’s WRJN radio will carry Green Bay Packers football games as part of the Packers Radio Network starting this fall. WRJN, owned by Magnum Media, broadcasts from Racine at 1400 AM and 99.9 FM, and in Kenosha at 98.3 FM. The Packers Radio Network presents all Green Bay Packers home and away games with broadcast team Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarran.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Another token of appreciation for Brewers fans, and this time it's from Christian Yelich. He is picking up the tab at Jack's American Pub on Brady Street in Milwaukee. The Brewers were currently on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies when he made the announcement. Last...
MILWAUKEE - Some Milwaukee Brewers fans had extra reasons to cheer Friday night, April 22 – Christian Yelich paid for their bar tabs. The lucky fans were at Jack's American Pub on Brady Street. It is part of a Brewers player initiative – called "This One's On Me" – to show appreciation for fans.
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In a marquee nonconference matchup that could be a preview of the postseason, the Kimberly girls soccer team went on the road and knocked off Bay Port 3-1 Friday night. Jenna Scholz scored in the first half to give the Papermakers a 1-0 lead heading into halftime, and then early in […]
PEWAUKEE — The WIAA might want to look into the fact Pewaukee High School has two varsity track and field teams. The thing is, the Pirates disguises one of those teams as a soccer team. That Pirates girls “soccer team” ran all over the Division 4 defending state champ...
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Entering this season, the Mishicot softball team had to replace six seniors from last season's Division 4 state title team, and after five games it seems the holes have been plugged. Thursday, the Indians smacked three home runs en route to a 16-0 win over St. Mary...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The top two teams in the FRCC strengthened their lead over the rest of the conference with key wins in Green Bay Thursday. Undefeated Green Bay Preble earned a 13-3 victory over Pulaski, while De Pere grabbed an impressive road win, 11-1 over Notre Dame. For the Hornets, the first […]
MADISON, Wis. — The Battle for Madison returns to Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, and Forward Madison is making it easy for fans to get to the game. The team is offering a free shuttle bus that will take fans from Nitty Gritty’s downtown location to the stadium.
Baseball is back at American Family Field. The Milwaukee Brewers held their 2022 home opener last week. But if you plan to go to a game this season, don’t expect to be able to take an easy ride on public transit to get there. The Brewers Line (formerly Route...
