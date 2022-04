Tanner Houck allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings on Thursday against the Blue Jays. He struck out four and took the loss, falling to 1-1. Houck had just seven whiffs and a 20% CSW rate, but he managed to limit the damage against one of the best lineups in baseball. He now has a 3.21 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, though his 7:11 K:BB ratio doesn't exactly inspire confidence. He won't make the trip to Toronto next week because he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, so expect him to piggyback Rich Hill on Saturday, and then make another start next weekend against the Orioles.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO