Hunks in Heels fundraiser is this weekend in Courtland

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — The Franklin Southampton County Fair Queens Pageant is holding a fundraiser event this weekend called “Hunks in Heels.”

The event is much like it sounds — a group of local men has agreed to dress up in heels to raise funds for the Miss Franklin/Southampton County Fair and Little Miss Scholarship Pageants.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. April 23 at the Franklin/Southampton County Fairgrounds, 25376 New Market Road in Courtland.

Admission is $10.

Tickets are on sale at:

Jack Jr. Towing & Auto Repair

Bobby’s Tire & Auto Care, Inc. (Armory Dr)

Grayson and Emma’s Garden Spot

The event is not recommended for children. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority laws will be strictly enforced.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

