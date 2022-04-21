ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtland, VA

Hunks in Heels fundraiser is this weekend in Courtland

By Sarah Fearing
 2 days ago

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — The Franklin Southampton County Fair Queens Pageant is holding a fundraiser event this weekend called “Hunks in Heels.”

The event is much like it sounds — a group of local men has agreed to dress up in heels to raise funds for the Miss Franklin/Southampton County Fair and Little Miss Scholarship Pageants.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. April 23 at the Franklin/Southampton County Fairgrounds, 25376 New Market Road in Courtland.

Admission is $10.

Tickets are on sale at:

  • Jack Jr. Towing & Auto Repair
  • Bobby’s Tire & Auto Care, Inc. (Armory Dr)
  • Grayson and Emma’s Garden Spot

The event is not recommended for children. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority laws will be strictly enforced.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

#Tire Auto Care
