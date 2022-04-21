ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte. One person,...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Two shot in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating after two people were shot on Tuesday afternoon. The injuries are not life threatening, according to police. The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Ridge Avenue near Crosby Street. Witnesses said that someone inside a car that was driving on Ridge Avenue fired shots at a group of people standing in front of a house. The shots struck two people.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Man found dead in street in Connelly Springs, deputies say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in the street early Friday morning. Deputies received an assault call just after 12:30 a.m. April 22 around 3490 Spaniel Street. When they arrived, they found a white male laying in the street.
CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Northlake Mall#Wbtv#Homicide Unit
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
cbs17

‘Peeping Tom’ arrested, charged: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A ‘Peeping Tom’ has been arrested, according to Raleigh Police. Terry Devont Harris, 41, was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor secret peeping and 1 count of misdemeanor stalking, police said Tuesday in a release. Police previously said multiple “Peeping Tom” incidents...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX8 News

‘Something I didn’t want to see’: Teen accused of leading Greensboro police on pursuit, jumping off guardrail

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A speeding stolen vehicle prompted a Greensboro police pursuit that shut down a section of westbound Interstate-40, according to the Greensboro Police Department. It happened between the South Elm-Eugene Street and Randleman Road exits around 7:30 p.m. on April 15.  According to a police report and arrest warrant, a 16-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle along East Market Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy