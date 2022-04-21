ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Experts: Mobile sports betting contributing to rise of problem gambling

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4HoJ_0fFLuTwj00

Experts say problem gambling is on the rise with the arrival of mobile sports betting.

While gambling has been around in some shape or form for decades, it's recent growth, over even just the last year, has Venus Moore, of the Bronx Problem Gambling Resource Center, concerned.

"One of the issues that I see within the Bronx is that gambling is considered a social norm, so it's not seen as severe as substance misuse," Moore says.

Moore says its effects can be devastating, and now it's not just confined to a racetrack or casino.

"It's mobile, the accessibility, 24-hour access. When we look at social media and other cashless systems, we know that it can be addicted just by pressing a button," Moore explains.

Mobile sports betting has changed so much within gambling, by putting the ability to make a bet quite literally in the palm of users' hands. But when is it too much? And how can loved ones spot a growing addiction?

"If someone is lying about how much they're gambling, they're not being truthful, and it's not about the amount, so even if you have a loved one and you ask them, 'Hey, I notice you've been betting, how much are you spending?' It's not about $10, $5, it's about the deceit," Moore says.

Moore says often it's up to family and friends to get a problem gambler help.

"The person that is gambling, the fish can't see the fishbowl. They can really become addicted and not even know, they can fall into a trap. So usually what happens is a spouse, a mother, a loved one will call and ask for help," Moore says.

If you'd like more information on the Bronx Problem Gambling Resource Center resources, follow this link.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Bronx, NY
Lifestyle
KISS 104.1

Got Change? The US Mint Wants You To Move Those Coins

Are we slowly becoming a cashless society? Back in the day (here I go again, reminiscing about the good old days), cash was our primary source for paying for a product, debt, etc. Now, credit cards, debit cards, checks, money orders, and a bunch of other ways to pay, have replaced the dollars and cents we had in our wallets and pockets.
BINGHAMTON, NY
MyChesCo

$102 Million in Refunds Available for Consumers Harmed by Fake Government Website Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission’s recent trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites. Consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022.Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, but must do so by July 5, 2022.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Mobile#Problem Gambling#Fish
News 12

Sunny and warm weekend with temps in the 60s

Much of the weekend will feature warm and sunny weather. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday looks like another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-60s. He says Sunday will start off cloudy, but the sun will come out mid-morning making for a nice...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

The Fed is looking to speed up payments

Traditional money is speeding up. The Federal Reserve has promised a new service to banks and credit unions around the country called FedNow, a 24/7 payment settlement service. Why it matters: More and more services function round the clock, but payments are still on something of a 9-to-5 schedule. For...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

East End: Main Prospect

The Main Prospect restaurant in Southampton is set for a summer of movie nights and live music. The building used to be the location of John Ducks, and remnants of the the old-school arcade still remain.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
News 12

Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa

Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said. The reported assault on...
POLITICS
News 12

Police: 2 people shot in Coram parking lot

Two people are recovering after being shot in Coram, police say. News 12 is told the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall on Middle Country Road. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Detectives are searching for whoever...
CORAM, NY
News 12

Police: Two stabbed in Bridgeport, no arrests

Bridgeport police say that two people were stabbed early Saturday morning. The first stabbing happened on Bryant Street just after midnight. Police say the victim knew the suspect. Just an hour later, a second victim was stabbed in the arm near State Street and Iranistan Avenue. Both victims are expected...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

NYPD: 2 men stabbed on Kings Highway in Brooklyn

The NYPD says two men were stabbed early Saturday morning on Kings Highway and Coney Island Avenue. Police say the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. The men were hospitalized for their injuries. They are expected to recover. No suspects have been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Bridgeport gang member sentenced to over 17 years in prison

A Bridgeport gang member was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison. Undrea Kirkland is a member of the "Green Home Boyz." Police say he's been involved in multiple shootings and tried to kill rival gang members. Authorities are investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs and have arrested several members involved...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy