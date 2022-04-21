ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Spring Gobbler set to kick off statewide April 30th

By Publisher
therecord-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, PA – Timing alone would make it special. Pennsylvania’s upcoming spring gobbler season – the state’s only big-game hunt outside of fall and winter – takes place when the world seems new, freshly green and alive. This year’s season begins on Saturday, April...

therecord-online.com

