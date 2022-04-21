ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSFD responds to car accidents with people trapped, Lake Avenue closed southbound

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — A crash at Highway 115 and Lake Avenue closed Lake Avenue southbound while responders worked to free three occupants who are trapped in the vehicle.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said one person had been transported for medical attention while they work to free the other occupants.

Just ten minutes before that crash, CSFD reported another trapped party in a vehicle following a crash at Woodmen Road and Marksheffel Road.

Both accidents were reported on CSFD’s Twitter. No word on any injuries from the accident at Marksheffel and Woodmen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

