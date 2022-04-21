ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organizations partner to help family of slain Stockton student

By Jose Fabian
 2 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A support fund for the family of the Stockton student who was killed while at school has been created by United Way of San Joaquin County.

Alycia Reynaga was killed at Stagg High School when an intruder drove onto campus and stabbed her. Police have said they believe the attack was random, and they are not sure why she was targeted.

On Tuesday, the Stockton community dropped off dozens of dozens of candles, balloons, flowers and signs at a memorial in front of the school.

Man accused of stabbing, killing 15-year-old faces life without possibility of parole

Those who would like to donate to the fund can click or tap here. The fund is in partnership with El Concilio and the Stockton Unified School District. United Way said 100% of the money donated to the fund will go to the family.

A car wash is planned for April 23 at 3717 West Lane. The car wash will start at 8 a.m.

Police: 1 injured in shooting at EDD parking lot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said one person injured from a shooting at the Employment Development Department parking lot Friday. Police said officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a shooting at the EDD parking lot on 50th street. According to police, security at the EDD building heard multiple gunshots from the parking […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Award-winning apprentice, 25, and young mechanic, 22, are mowed down and killed while repairing a broken bus - as heartbroken family and friends pay tribute

The second young man to die in a horrific accident has been identified as an award-winning mechanic. Lleyton Bartlett, 22, and his colleague Aaron Pitt, 25, were sent by bus service company CDC Queensland to fix a TransLink bus on the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, Sunshine Coast, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

FOX40

