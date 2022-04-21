ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Cold and flu season makes a comeback as masks come off

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
Cold and flu season returns as masks come off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZesPC_0fFLsk4c00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – As masks come off, many people are catching things other than the coronavirus.

"The fact that we don't have very many people in the hospital, nobody on ventilators, nobody in the ICU, in our county, in the last several days tell us that this variety of the virus is much less likely to make you sick," Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic CEO Dr. Charles Fenzi said.

He said COVID-19 cases are up locally, but hospitalizations are down.

In the meantime, people are getting other illnesses they have avoided the past couple of years.

"The thing that was very interesting is that during the whole pandemic we all wore masks, and we had virtually no flu last year, so it has been protective in that regard," Fenzi said.

"Now we have our masks off, and the flu is back, and rhinovirus, and all the other things that cause the common cold."

Rhinovirus, or cold symptoms, include runny nose, sore through, sneezing, and may include coughing, headaches, and muscle aches.

Flu symptoms include all of the above plus a fever or feeling chills.

Many urgent care centers have long waits due to people seeking cold and flu care. Popular drug stores appear to be stocking up on over-the-counter cold and flu medications.

Parents, including the father of a toddler, in Santa Barbara said his little girl brought the cold home from daycare.

Giavanna Acuna said two of her children have been sick with colds for the past week.

She bought them Mucinex. She said kids sometimes forget to sneeze into their sleeves.

Dr. Fenzi said it is a good time to remind people to wash their hands to prevent the spread of illnesses.

He also recommends wearing masks if patients are immunocompromised.

The post Cold and flu season makes a comeback as masks come off appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

How to Tell the Flu and Common Cold Apart From COVID

Figuring out what's making you sick these days can be tough. One cough can lead to a multihour Google search to determine whether it's the flu, COVID, or the common cold. It doesn't help that these illnesses have similar symptoms. "Coronavirus and flu symptoms have significant overlap," Sandra Kesh, MD,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

What’s The Difference Between The Common Cold, Flu And COVID-19?

BOSTON (CBS) – If you are wondering whether that runny nose, sore throat or sneeze could be allergies, just a cold, or possibly even COVID, you are not alone. Clinics are seeing a lot of flu cases right now and sometimes it’s really hard to tell the difference between these ailments, but there are some distinguishing features that can help. Allergies Pollen counts are high right now and so many people are feeling the effects. And most people who are suffering from spring allergies have had spring allergies before and know what their typical symptoms are. If I’m seeing a patient in clinic...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Family Proof

Is It a Cold or the Flu? Symptoms, Treatments, and Prevention

Sore throat. Runny nose. Body aches. All are symptoms of the common cold, but they can also be something far more sinister: the dreaded flu. These symptoms are no fun for anyone — and they can be especially concerning in children when combined with a fever. But how can you tell if it’s a cold or the flu?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Symptoms#Common Cold#Colds#Flu Season#Icu
NBC Chicago

How Long After Exposure Could COVID Symptoms Start?

As cases of the coronavirus begin to rise in Illinois and parts of the U.S., thanks in part due to the now-dominant BA.2 omicron subvariant, the risk for being exposed to someone with COVID is also slowly climbing. But when might symptoms first appear following a potential exposure?. Some experts...
COOK COUNTY, IL
DogTime

Asthma In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Asthma in dogs can cause heavy panting, coughing, and wheezing, and in severe cases, it might require a trip to an emergency veterinarian. The post Asthma In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic Minute: What to do when sick with norovirus or 'stomach flu'

If you went out for the evening and woke up with a sudden bad stomach, chances are you might be experiencing viral gastroenteritis. That's the broad term for an infection in the intestines. Some call it "stomach flu." Gastroenteritis can be brought on by norovirus—a highly contagious viral infection most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy