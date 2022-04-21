Massive mantis towers over downtown Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — It’s not your average 50’s horror monster movie! A giant praying mantis sculpture has been constructed in Owensboro, and now it overlooks downtown.

Set up last week, the 15-foot tall mantis sits on top of the Studio 105 building on Third Street. Studio owners say artist Andy Shoemaker put the mantis together out of scrap metal and other pieces.

They say it took several months to get the material needed to create the giant work of art.

