Truck driver charged with DUI after cows spill onto Illinois intestate after crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
JOLIET, Ill. — The driver of a truck hauling cattle involved in a crash on Tuesday, which led to cows running loose on an Illinois interstate, is accused of driving under the influence, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Illinois State Police, Bradley E. Pate, 51, of Waynesboro, Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, WLS-TV reported. Pate was also issued citations for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and for improper lane usage after the cattle hauler he was driving went off the road and hit a disabled semitrailer, according to the television station.

Four of the cows died due to the crash, WLS reported. Two were euthanized due to injuries, one died in the road and one died in the hauler, according to the television station.

The accident occurred just before 3:40 p.m. CDT on eastbound Interstate 80 near Joliet, WMAQ-TV reported.

According to state police, Pate veered back onto the interstate after crashing and struck a white Honda coupe with an 82-year-old motorist from Chicago inside, WLS reported.

During the crash, the truckers’ trailer was ripped open and 16 of the 33 cows he was hauling were thrown onto the highway, according to WMAQ.

The 82-year-old motorist was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to WLS. Pate suffered life-threatening injuries, state police said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Truck Drivers#Cows#Traffic Accident#The Illinois State Police
