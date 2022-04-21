ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Is a chili dog a hot dog? Coney Island Connection offers both and pizza burgers

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 2 days ago

Coney Island Connection, an established West Monroe eatery, transports customers to the shores and boardwalks of Coney Island Beach in New York.

Owned by Chris Lewis, Coney Island Connection offers New York-styled food, such as the Coney Island hot dog, from its West Monroe location.

The restaurant also features a daily special, two chili cheeseburgers, two chili-cheese dogs or one of each with fries and a drink for $9.99. Other menu items include classic favorites such as hot tamales, roast beef po'boy, Philly cheese po'boy, patty melt, blackened chicken sandwich and Vidalia onion rings.

The restaurant has become known for its chili-cheese dog, Lewis said.

"Our chili-cheese dogs has tremendously picked up due to the fact that we won 'Best Chili-Cheese Dogs in the ArkLaMiss," Lewis said. "I would say chili-cheese dogs is our best seller."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14odWm_0fFLqQRO00

Lewis said he purchased the restaurant in 2019 after the previous owner, Scott Sanders, decided to relocate to Atlanta to start another restaurant.

"He presented the opportunity to me," Lewis said. "I've always loved working in restaurants, so I said, 'Why not?' "

The restaurant is family-run, with members of Lewis' family including his mother and two aunts serving as cooks and cashiers.

"The atmosphere is wonderful," Lewis said. "Every customer that comes in, they come in with a smile on their face. They come in happy, and all of my employees are very friendly. When you're actually sitting in here, it's just everyone laughing and joyful. It's just like a down-home Coney Island."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ24C_0fFLqQRO00

Business for the eatery is steady and thriving, Lewis said. Lewis said the restaurant was lucky enough not to have been negatively affected by the pandemic.

"Business is actually good," Lewis said. "I tell people all of the time, 'I thank God that COVID-19 never stopped by here.' I mean since COVID first started, we never missed a beat, so it's going good. I haven't seen a decline at all."

That popularity may have to do with its diverse clientele. The restaurant has become the go-to lunch spot for local politicians, blue-collar workers and other regulars.

"[Ouachita Parish Police Juror] Jack Clampit, he's a good friend of mine," Lewis said. "He visits here a lot and I have quite a few other politicians who visit here a lot, their social media base is not as wide as Jack Clampit."

Coney Island Connection is located at 2635 N. 7th St., West Monroe and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

