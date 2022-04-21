ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Kirke Park

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

The park was named Kirke which means church in Norwegian. This name pays tribute to...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Ruins#Norwegian#P Patch
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Weather Channel

Climate Change Reveals Underwater 'Fairy Chimneys' in Turkey (PHOTOS)

Receding water from climate change fueled-drought have revealed what looks like a tiny underwater city in Turkey's Van Lake. The formations are microbialites, colloquially called "fairy chimneys," and have taken thousands of years to form. They are "living rocks," collections of rock and sedimentary deposits formed with the help of microbes. In Lake Van, the microbialites range from three inches to just under two feet tall.
ENVIRONMENT
WSPA 7News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

BOSTON (AP) — For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing […]
BOSTON, MA
The US Sun

Jade meaning: What are the properties of the crystal?

JADE crystals are prized by cultures around the world and have been for many centuries. Jade symbolizes serenity and purity, as it increases love and nurturing. Jade is composed of two different mineral aggregates — or sometimes both — Jadeite and Nephrite. Jadeite and Nephrite are formed within...
SCIENCE
BBC

Clan warfare details uncovered by history project

Slide 1 of 4, Inverlael, Inverlael was once home to hundreds of people before the land was cleared in the 19th Century to make way for large-scale sheep farming. Details of warring clans in the 16th Century have been unearthed by a Highland history project. Lost Inverlael is examining the...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy