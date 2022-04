Click here to read the full article. Paul Allen’s megayacht Octopus created serious waves when it was launched back in 2003. It’s one of the world’s largest vessels, after all. Now, for the first time, the epic 414-footer will be available for exclusive charter in Antarctica. The late Microsoft co-founder’s beautiful behemoth, which was added to the Camper & Nicholsons charter fleet back in 2021, will spend the summer in Central America, Northern Europe and the Pacific, before journeying to the Earth’s southernmost continent in late 2022. From here, the UK-based yachting company’s seven-day Antarctica tour will allow intrepid explorers to...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO