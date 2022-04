As the season winds down, the St. Louis Blues look locked into a playoff date with the Minnesota Wild. The only question now is who will have home-ice advantage. Looking back, no one could have expected the offensive explosion the Blues have put forward this season. At the moment, seven players have 20 goals, and young superstar Robert Thomas will likely score one more to join them before the season ends. Team captain Ryan O’Reilly has a chance as well.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO