Day Street Boat Ramp

Named for S. Day St, which ends...

Princess Cruises Cancels Sailing to Canada Due to Dry Dock Preparations

Princess Cruises has made the difficult decision to shorten the current sailing of Caribbean Princess by four days and disembark passengers in San Francisco, rather than continuing on to Vancouver, due to dry dock needs requiring more time than initially planned. Guests on board are being assisted with travel home and offered compensation for the shortened itinerary.
Boat of the Week: This 280-Foot Go-Anywhere Explorer Yacht Has an Interior Like a Manhattan Loft

Click here to read the full article. Not all yachts are built to sit pretty. For some, it’s all about experiences and activities. When Guido Krass, founder of Australian shipyard SilverYachts, envisaged his 280-foot sports activity vessel Bold, a floating Range Rover is what came to mind. Now in its third year circumnavigating the world since its delivery, the yacht built for wild adventures is on the market for the first time. European industrialist Krass, with his business suits and glasses, doesn’t look like your typical explorer. But then, the all-aluminum, anthracite gray Bold doesn’t look like your typical yacht. Designed by...
Japan tour boat carrying 26 goes missing with no sign of survivors

A tour boat with 26 people on board including two children has gone missing after it reportedly sank, Japan’scoastguard said.Six patrol boats and four aircraft were sent to the area, off the northern island of Hokkaido, to search for any survivors, but after seven hours none have been found.The coastguard received an emergency distress call from the Kazu 1 boat at around 1.15pm saying that its bow had been flooded and was beginning to sink and tilt.Despite launching a major search, by 5.30pm the coastguard said it had not found any of those on board nor the boat itself.It was...
The Best Towable Boat Tubes for Summer Fun on the Water

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. With summer on the horizon, it’s OK to start dreaming of taking in the simpler things in life, like days out on the water. With this in mind, one way to make the most of time out on the wet stuff is with one of the best towable boat tubes. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the ocean or a lake, these inflatable toys are easy to install and deliver hours of fun for...
#Lake Washington#Boat Launch#Vehicles
Japan: Tourist boat missing off coast

Japan's coast guard say they are searching for a tourist boat missing off the northern island of Hokkaido. Authorities lost contact with the vessel, which had 26 people on board, after it reported that it was taking on water at 13:15 local time (04:15 GMT). The Kazu 1 was tipping...
Celebrity Cruise Ship Returns to Service From Vancouver, Canada

After two years of waiting on the sidelines, Celebrity Eclipse will return to service today. The Solstice-class cruise ship sails to Hawaii today on an 11-night voyage that will arrive in the archipelago on April 29. The voyage is one of the first cruises to sail from Vancouver since the...
The Second Big Stuck Boat Is Free, Which Means the World Is Ready for a Third Big Stuck Boat

After more than a month of being pushed, pulled, and unloaded, the container ship that ran aground on the muddy floor of the Chesapeake Bay in March is finally free. The 1,095-foot-long Ever Forward began its sojourn off the shores of Maryland when it missed a turn on its way from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia. For reasons that authorities have not yet revealed, the ship crossed out of a 50-foot-deep channel that allows massive ships to travel down the middle of the Chesapeake, landing itself in water far too shallow to allow it to float.
Best Kayak Fishing Nets for 2022

You waited all week, loaded your fishing kayak before dawn, drove for hours, paddled for miles, made a hundred casts, and finally hooked the fish of a lifetime. The fish runs, jumps, and dives before you work it to the side of the boat. Then it hits you. How will you get the fish from the water and into the kayak? That’s when you need a kayak fishing net. I’ve been kayak fishing for decades and tested a lot of nets to land everything from bass to bull reds—I’ve found that the best kayak fishing nets are compact, sturdy, and ready when you need them. Here are five kayak nets that meet those qualifications.
Paul Allen’s 414-Foot Superyacht ‘Octopus’ Will Be Available for Charter in Antarctica This Winter

Click here to read the full article. Paul Allen’s megayacht Octopus created serious waves when it was launched back in 2003. It’s one of the world’s largest vessels, after all. Now, for the first time, the epic 414-footer will be available for exclusive charter in Antarctica. The late Microsoft co-founder’s beautiful behemoth, which was added to the Camper & Nicholsons charter fleet back in 2021, will spend the summer in Central America, Northern Europe and the Pacific, before journeying to the Earth’s southernmost continent in late 2022. From here, the UK-based yachting company’s seven-day Antarctica tour will allow intrepid explorers to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Redneck Ingenuity 101: Use Your Fishing Boat Year Round As An Ice Sled

Nothing beats some good old redneck ingenuity. Always good for a laugh, these feats in redneck engineering never cease to amaze. Ice fishing rigs seem to be popular, as this winter, we saw the ice fishing limousine and Mercedes Benz out to create fun and help make the day on the ice a little bit warmer. People just seem to have a bit more time to come up with this type of thing during the winter months…
