Day Street Boat Ramp

You waited all week, loaded your fishing kayak before dawn, drove for hours, paddled for miles, made a hundred casts, and finally hooked the fish of a lifetime. The fish runs, jumps, and dives before you work it to the side of the boat. Then it hits you. How will you get the fish from the water and into the kayak? That’s when you need a kayak fishing net. I’ve been kayak fishing for decades and tested a lot of nets to land everything from bass to bull reds—I’ve found that the best kayak fishing nets are compact, sturdy, and ready when you need them. Here are five kayak nets that meet those qualifications.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO