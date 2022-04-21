ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work continues at New London building after January fire

By Sarah Gordon
 2 days ago
Construction workers remove damaged bricks Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 133-137 Bank St. in New London. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Construction workers were removing damaged bricks Wednesday at 133-137 Bank St. — the former Jason's Furniture building, which had housed an indoor yard sale, that was under renovation when it was heavily damaged in a two-alarm fire in January.

Since the fire, owner High Tide Capital has said plans for a historic renovation to turn the building into apartments and retail space have become more complicated but remain on track.

The mural, titled "Prehistoric New London," was painted in 2014 by artists bigfootone, Jamie XV and Krista Stanowicz.

