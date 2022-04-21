Soundview Terrace

A glassy mansion in Big Sur, Calif., is coming on the market for $35 million. A glassy mansion in Big Sur, Calif., is coming on the market for $35 million. In Big Sur, Calif., an eco-friendly, modern mansion in the shape of an airplane wing is coming to market for $35 million.
Sometimes, it’s not until after you spend tons of time in a space that you have ideas for how to make it better — and until you can pinpoint exactly what’s wrong with it. When Mariko Russell and her husband, Ernest, were using this 1980s mountain home...
If there's one thing to remember about renovations, it's this: You should use your home however it suits you best. If that means converting a dining room into a cycling studio, so be it. If you'd rather outfit your dining space for meditation, then go ahead and commit.
Transform your yard with a gabion wall. Let these examples inspire you to create a masterpiece. This gabion wall by @marl_pits_garden_centre fronts a beautiful raised planter, backed by an attractive wood fence. The large river rock filler gives the wall a softer edge, and the gabion cages created a wall without using mortar. Gabion walls are great for planter areas like this because excess water can flow right through, providing proper drainage to the plants.
From cozy outdoor couches to dining sets for all your entertaining needs and even sleek fire pits and tables, there's nothing we love more than sprucing up our outdoor spaces. If you're on a mission to revamp your outdoor space for the warmer weather, changing the furniture and decor isn't enough. Adding the right amount of outdoor lighting can set the vibe and ambience. It's truly the cherry on top of a welcoming space. We rounded up the best outdoor solar lighting for patios, backyards, balconies, decks, and more.
Let's face it: Selecting the right curtains for a space can be difficult, particularly if you're dealing with a room that's painted in a hue other than white. What colors should you be looking toward when it comes to hanging up curtains in a room that features gray walls?. If...
For Megan Anderson and her husband, Tim, it meant they finally needed to do something about their basement bathroom. "The bathroom rarely got used the first three years we lived in the house, but since we added a home office in the basement, it now gets used almost daily," Megan explains. Their kids' playroom is also nearby, and guests use the bathroom when they stay overnight.
Want to know what's trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
NOT EVERYONE has a spare room in their home for an office. But even if you don't have an entire empty room, there might still be space. This Instagrammer used her savvy DIY skill to transform the forgotten space on her landing. Charlotte Summers, from Brighton, revealed how she managed...
A mansard roof has a distinct and old-world quality. It is a roof style that enjoyed a period of popularity that has waned in the current years. However, there are some obvious advantages with this roof style. In this article, we are going to take you through a brief history and some benefits and drawbacks of this unique roof.
For a book lover, and let’s face it, hoarder like me, almost every space in my house is filled with books. I have a main bookshelf, shelves on my work table, bedside tables, movable storage, and yes, even the floor is littered with books. I don’t live in a big space and so I have to make the most out of my existing furniture and the floor. So if I see concept designs that will give me more ideas on where to place more of my books, it immediately catches my eye.
A single piece of tile is the start to a work of art. Every addition shows more of the stone’s beauty, offering to be admired, and together they form a mosaic that tells the story of your style. Just pick a project size that works for you — a small backsplash or vanity wall accent, or wall-to-wall flooring — then go as bold or as modest as you want. Either way, using tile is a powerful way to make your space feel even more like yours.
Adding plants in a space is a great way to add a pop of green and up the homey vibes — but if you don't get enough light (or you're not a natural green thumb), another great way to do it is with green paint.
A historic home in Sóller, a quaint coastal town on the Spanish island of Mallorca, came on the market this week for €3.4 million (US$3.7 million). A historic home in Sóller, a quaint coastal town on the Spanish island of Mallorca, came on the market this week for €3.45 million (US$3.7 million).
Against the Grain is a series spotlighting those who are underrepresented in the woodworking, carpentry, and construction industry. We speak with people working on projects—from whole-home renovations to intricate wood sculptures—to learn what inspires them, how they’ve carved their own space (pun intended), and what they’re working on next.
Wood flooring, custom trim and symmetrical design can transform a cookie-cutter house into a timeless interior. A new house might feature amenities aplenty yet be short on what some home buyers desire most: character. Thankfully, with a little bit of artistry and expertise, a space lacking historical details can be...
N1 is a tiny modernist home defined by a 30-foot-long glass facade. The possibilities of tiny homes are endless. It seems like every layout, every facade, every aesthetic has been done before. Even so, the tiny home archetype encourages designers and architects to test their own creative potential. Inspired by the modernist architecture of Richard Neutra, Kelly Davis of SALA Architects designed a 500-square-foot, flat-roofed residence that’s defined by its 30-foot-long glass facade. Tiny home building company ESCAPE constructed the prefabricated tiny home called N1 in an effort to design their first midcentury building.
When you live in a small space like condos or tiny apartments, modular furniture is something that you’re always on the lookout for. While not everything will fit into the aesthetic I’m trying to go for and some may be too expensive for my tastes, I’m always on the lookout for inspiration and the “maybe someday so let’s put it in the inspiration box” things that I see talented designers and architects are putting out there. This kitchen/living room/work area module is definitely in the latter category.
