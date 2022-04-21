ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Soundview Terrace

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

This neighborhood park features a play area with slides and climbing equipment, as well as...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Yellow Meditation Space Becomes a Dramatic, Mid-Century-Inspired Dining Room

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing to remember about renovations, it’s this: You should use your home however it suits you best. If that means converting a dining room into a cycling studio, so be it. If you’d rather outfit your dining space for meditation, then go ahead and commit.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundview Terrace
Family Handyman

Gabion Wall Inspiration and Ideas for Homeowners

Transform your yard with a gabion wall. Let these examples inspire you to create a masterpiece. This gabion wall by @marl_pits_garden_centre fronts a beautiful raised planter, backed by an attractive wood fence. The large river rock filler gives the wall a softer edge, and the gabion cages created a wall without using mortar. Gabion walls are great for planter areas like this because excess water can flow right through, providing proper drainage to the plants.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

12 Solar Lights That Will Illuminate Your Outdoor Space

From cozy outdoor couches to dining sets for all your entertaining needs and even sleek fire pits and tables, there's nothing we love more than sprucing up our outdoor spaces. If you're on a mission to revamp your outdoor space for the warmer weather, changing the furniture and decor isn't enough. Adding the right amount of outdoor lighting can set the vibe and ambience. It's truly the cherry on top of a welcoming space. We rounded up the best outdoor solar lighting for patios, backyards, balconies, decks, and more.
ELECTRONICS
thespruce.com

What Color Curtains Go With Gray Walls?

Let's face it: Selecting the right curtains for a space can be difficult, particularly if you're dealing with a room that's painted in a hue other than white. What colors should you be looking toward when it comes to hanging up curtains in a room that features gray walls?. If...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Gray Builder-Grade Bathroom Gets a Luxe-Looking Overhaul for $5,300

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For Megan Anderson and her husband, Tim, it meant they finally needed to do something about their basement bathroom. “The bathroom rarely got used the first three years we lived in the house, but since we added a home office in the basement, it now gets used almost daily,” Megan explains. Their kids’ playroom is also nearby, and guests use the bathroom when they stay overnight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

The Mansard Roof and Its Unusual Advantages

A mansard roof has a distinct and old-world quality. It is a roof style that enjoyed a period of popularity that has waned in the current years. However, there are some obvious advantages with this roof style. In this article, we are going to take you through a brief history and some benefits and drawbacks of this unique roof.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Low Wall turns a simple side table into a bookshelf

For a book lover, and let’s face it, hoarder like me, almost every space in my house is filled with books. I have a main bookshelf, shelves on my work table, bedside tables, movable storage, and yes, even the floor is littered with books. I don’t live in a big space and so I have to make the most out of my existing furniture and the floor. So if I see concept designs that will give me more ideas on where to place more of my books, it immediately catches my eye.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

2 Design Experts Show You the Tiles of Their Dreams

A single piece of tile is the start to a work of art. Every addition shows more of the stone’s beauty, offering to be admired, and together they form a mosaic that tells the story of your style. Just pick a project size that works for you — a small backsplash or vanity wall accent, or wall-to-wall flooring — then go as bold or as modest as you want. Either way, using tile is a powerful way to make your space feel even more like yours.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

This Maker Keeps Kindness at the Core of Her Business

Against the Grain is a series spotlighting those who are underrepresented in the woodworking, carpentry, and construction industry. We speak with people working on projects—from whole-home renovations to intricate wood sculptures—to learn what inspires them, how they’ve carved their own space (pun intended), and what they’re working on next.
AUSTIN, TX
mansionglobal.com

The Art of Adding Classical Details to a New Home

Wood flooring, custom trim and symmetrical design can transform a cookie-cutter house into a timeless interior. A new house might feature amenities aplenty yet be short on what some home buyers desire most: character. Thankfully, with a little bit of artistry and expertise, a space lacking historical details can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This Neutra-inspired tiny modernist home features a 30-foot-long wraparound glass facade

N1 is a tiny modernist home defined by a 30-foot-long glass facade. The possibilities of tiny homes are endless. It seems like every layout, every facade, every aesthetic has been done before. Even so, the tiny home archetype encourages designers and architects to test their own creative potential. Inspired by the modernist architecture of Richard Neutra, Kelly Davis of SALA Architects designed a 500-square-foot, flat-roofed residence that’s defined by its 30-foot-long glass facade. Tiny home building company ESCAPE constructed the prefabricated tiny home called N1 in an effort to design their first midcentury building.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Home Tool modular furniture is a kitchen, work area, closet space saver

When you live in a small space like condos or tiny apartments, modular furniture is something that you’re always on the lookout for. While not everything will fit into the aesthetic I’m trying to go for and some may be too expensive for my tastes, I’m always on the lookout for inspiration and the “maybe someday so let’s put it in the inspiration box” things that I see talented designers and architects are putting out there. This kitchen/living room/work area module is definitely in the latter category.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy