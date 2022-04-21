ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Day Camp Permits

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Due to COVID-19 we are not allowing in-office visits this time. Permits are required to operate...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton inviting bicyclists to ride into spring this Saturday morning

ELIZABETHTON — Welcome the new season and get outside with a family- friendly community bike ride this weekend to celebrate the coming of warmer weather and the change of seasons. The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Carter County Tourism and Main Street Elizabethton to host Ride...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower Woodland
YourErie

Giant Eagle makes switch to reusable bags

One regional super market chain has made the switch to reusable bags. Giant Eagle stores across Erie County will no longer be using single plastic bags. The supermarket has partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank to provide 5,000 reusable bags for people in need at no cost. A spokesperson from Giant Eagle said that […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Calhoun County Journal

Bicycle Ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 the Anniston Outdoor Association has organized a bicycle ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail starting at the Piedmont Sports Complex. Join them at 9:00 am. This will be a 17 mile total, out and back ride from Piedmont Sports Complex to the Pinhoti Trail crossing at the Chief Ladiga Campground. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a paved “Rails to Trails” path, so has very little incline. Helmets are required for bikers on this trail. The meeting time and location for this outing will be 9:00 am at the Piedmont Sports Complex parking lot located at 5960 Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy. For more information and to register your participation contact Mike Martin by phone or text at 256-239-2123, or by email at mikemartin6674@gmail.com.
PIEDMONT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy