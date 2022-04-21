ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Horiuchi Park

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Named for artist C. Paul Horiuchi...

www.seattle.gov

The Infatuation

Bodega Park

New Yorkers may scoff at the $14 price tag, but Bodega Park’s chopped cheese is… legit. Previously known as Black Hogg, this Silver Lake sandwich shop serves Peruvian breakfast burritos, bacon-egg-and-cheeses, bulgogi rolls, and a variety of coffee drinks. It’s not much of a bodega, per se (where is the random cat?), but sandwiches come out hot, fast, and are always served on great bread. Our favorite, of course, is the very expensive chopped cheese—it’s made with high-quality beef, American cheese, and so many onions, you may start to cry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
BBC

Volunteers clear Leeds park of litter after '420' meet-up

A group of student volunteers have tidied Hyde Park, in Leeds, after hundreds of people left litter following the annual "420" event. Hundreds of people congregated on Woodhouse Moor on Wednesday for "420 Day" - an unofficial gathering synonymous with marijuana use. The group of Leeds Beckett students organised the...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Surprise Independent

Surprise church create ecological Olympics

In anticipation of Earth Day the Unitarian Universalist Church of Surprise recently played host to an educational event called Eco-Olympics. Participants of all ages enjoyed games that tested their knowledge about all things environmental. After a light breakfast the morning’s events began with “Recycle Relay” where teams decided how to...
SURPRISE, AZ
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn

‘Missing In The Brazos Valley Day’ declared by local leaders Friday. The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team. Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn. Updated: 6 hours ago. In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as...
MUSIC
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

5k race series steps off at Cleveland zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The first of four local races planned for Summer 2022 has stepped off at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday morning to encourage exploration and exercise throughout the year. A portion of the proceeds from the Earth Day 5K support green practices and sustainability efforts at the zoo. Participants receive entry into the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YourErie

Giant Eagle makes switch to reusable bags

One regional super market chain has made the switch to reusable bags. Giant Eagle stores across Erie County will no longer be using single plastic bags. The supermarket has partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank to provide 5,000 reusable bags for people in need at no cost. A spokesperson from Giant Eagle said that […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Beaumont Enterprise

Were you 'Seen' at the French House Easter egg hunt?

The John Jay French House held its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, its first in two years due to pandemic cancelations.  Hundreds of families roamed the grounds, visiting with the Easter Bunny for photos, touring the historic homestead and joining in a spring planting craft before the main event got underway for children ages 4 - 11.
BEAUMONT, TX

