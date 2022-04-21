ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico’s Achievable Dream Academy gets $1.5 million boost

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ct2BD_0fFLoI7s00

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A popular school program at Henrico’s Highland Springs Elementary school will receive $1.5 million in federal funding, thanks to a budget item secured by Congressman Donald McEachin.

The Achievable Dream Academy “aims to bring equity into education and provides wrap-around services to vulnerable youth” in grades K-6.

“Henrico County students and their families deserve the opportunities provided to them by An Achievable Dream, and I am thrilled to deliver this funding to support the program’s mission,” said Representative McEachin. “Investing in our children is always a smart decision.

Tax cut, school construction and more police in Henrico budget proposal

In addition to offering extracurricular activities like field trips and clubs, the academy connects families to medical services and food pantries by offering “wrap-around services” to support parents and students.

While the academy currently serves students in grades K-6, the county is looking to expand the program to seventh graders at Fairfield Middle School – a goal that will be supported by the federal funding.

“As we expand An Achievable Dream Academy in Henrico County to include middle school, this funding will provide invaluable support as we grow the program to serve even more students and families,” said Lee Vreeland, President of An Achievable Dream.

The money came as part of a Community Project Funding proposal by McEachin, and was passed as part of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Education
Henrico County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Fairfield Middle School#Community Project Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy