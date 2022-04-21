Sunset Hill Park

People go on expeditions, but watches help them to stay on course and on time. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. When Edmund Hillary got to the top of Everest in 1953 he spent about a quarter of an hour scouring the surrounding mountainscapes for other places to climb. Before beginning the descent, he declined to have his photo taken. Imagine that now... Tenzing Norgay did pose for a picture, but only because Hillary wanted to document the feat, not because the Sherpa thought he looked awesome with an ice pick. Both men became celebrities, but this wasn’t what they were looking for – they just wanted to climb.

