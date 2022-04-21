Kilbourne Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Baltimore and Washington D.C. are joining forces with the hope of landing games and a fan festival during the 2026 World Cup. The cities are merging their bids, with M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, serving as the site for matches, and the National Mall hosting a fan festival. FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, dropped out of bidding to host games. Opened in 1997, the field was among the older facilities that initially bid in 2017. It hosted matches during the 1999 Women’s World Cup. D.C.’s RFK Stadium was the site of matches during the 1994 men’s...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO