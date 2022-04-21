ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Hills, CA

Helpful Harry Norris served the community

By Eric Jaramishian
villagelife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Harry Norris wasn’t described as the former owner of an iconic El Dorado Hills gas station, community servant would also be accurate. He has a legacy of giving back to El Dorado County. Norris provided his expertise over the 40 years he lived in the county before...

www.villagelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
El Dorado Hills, CA
State
California State
County
El Dorado County, CA
State
Colorado State
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Government
State
Utah State
El Dorado Hills, CA
Government
El Dorado County, CA
Government
Daily Mail

Black Lives Matter secretly used $6 million in donations to buy luxurious 6,500-square foot mansion with seven bedrooms and parking for 20 cars in Southern California in 2020 where leaders have filmed YouTube videos

The leaders of the Black Lives Matters organization allegedly laid out a whopping $6 million that was donated to the activist group to buy a 6,500-square foot Southern California mansion, according to published reports. News of the 2020 purchase was first reported by New York Magazine on Monday, as the...
SOCIETY
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Victim of California ‘Happy Face Killer’ ID’d after 29 years

A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
COLTON, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Osborne
Person
Harry Norris
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Gilroy Garlic Festival says farewell to its large event

GILROY, Calif. — The popular Gilroy Garlic Festival and gourmet alley, which attracted tens of thousands of garlic lovers and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities, is being canceled indefinitely. “Due to lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, along with prohibitive insurance requirements by the City of...
GILROY, CA
FOX40

Local couple say their cruise had COVID-19 outbreak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In March 2020, the Grand Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of Northern California after an outbreak of COVID-19.  Veteran cruisers Ted and Ann Bowman watched the plight of passengers and crew members with a mix of horror and relief. The Amador County couple had been on the same boat […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Diego Channel

California high school has COVID-19 outbreak following prom

Ninety out of the 600 attendees at a recent California high school prom tested positive for COVID-19. According to KGO-TV, students at San Mateo High School gathered for the prom at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum. Masks were optional for the event, which organizers said followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State University
FOX40

100 tiny homes for unhoused proposed in Florin

FLORIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County unveiled more detailed plans for a “Safe Stay” community, an authorized encampment for people experiencing homelessness, at the corner of Power Inn and Florin roads earlier this week. The plans have not yet been approved by county supervisors yet but people experiencing homelessness are showing up at the site […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove parents mourn killing of daughter and granddaughter

ELK GROVE, Calif. — While police recently arrested a man in Staten Island, New York under suspicion of a double killing in Alaska ― the news is causing deep pain for one family in Elk Grove. Jeri and Anthony White said their daughter, 35-year-old Raechyl Blackshear, had been...
CBS LA

Calif. Senate approves plan to lower home water use

Mired in an extreme drought, California lawmakers on Thursday took the first step toward lowering the standard for how much water people use in their homes - a move that won't be enforced on individual customers but could lead to higher rates even as consumption declines. California's current standard for residential indoor water use is 55 gallons per person per day. The rule doesn't apply to customers, meaning regulators don't write tickets to people for using more water than they are allowed. Instead, the state requires water agencies to meet that standard across all of its customers. The California Senate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
SFGate

Officials identify girl fatally stabbed by stranger at California school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — The man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl at a California high school drove into the school's parking lot and tried to grab two girls before stabbing one of them, a school official said. Anthony Gray, 52, pulled into a parking lot at a...
CBS Sacramento

City Task Force Clears Out Sacramento Homeless Camp

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A task force comprised of Sacramento police, code enforcement and public works cleared out a homeless camp on city property in North Sacramento Thursday morning. A fleet of tow trucks hauled away dozens of inoperable cars, RVs and travel trailers as city crews scooped up trash and personal belongings left behind. The two-acre site at the corner of Arden Way and Colfax Street had been the source of frequent complaints from nearby business owners who said the homeless camp led to a rise in theft and vandalism in the area. Julie Maestas blames problems at the homeless camp on drug users Julie Maestas, one of the people driven from the camp, blamed the problems on drug users. “All they are is nothing but drug users out here,” Maestas said. “They’re the ones who mess it up for everybody.” The city recently paved a portion of the property that will soon become a formal safe parking site that will reportedly accommodate about 30 vehicles with stricter supervision.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy