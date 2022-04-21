ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Here are a Few Tips to Make Shopping for a Used Car Easier

By Nick Veazey
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shopping for a great used car can be easier when you utilize these tips. Learn a few tricks that can make every shopping experience...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Detailing Your Car’s Interior Will Be Easier with These Tips and Tricks

It’s no secret that cleaning and detailing your car is fundamental to enjoying it for many years to come. Cleaning allows you to keep an idea of the condition of your vehicle as you drive and enjoy it. When you properly clean and detail your car, you will be able to see the condition up close and get to know its intricacies. Detailing the interior is particularly important to providing you with a more relaxing ride.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Push-Button Start Ignition Makes Your Car Easier to Steal

Despite modern technology making it seem as if car theft may be a thing of the past, it’s far from it. The threat of a vehicle getting stolen is still much more prominent than one might think. In fact, in some cases, modern technology may make it easier for car thieves. Most notably, it seems that having the convenience of a push-button ignition system may make it much easier for thieves to steal your car than having a traditional key.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Consumer Reports#Vehicles#Hyundai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Fatherly

If You’re Looking to Buy a New Car, Avoid These 10 Marked-Up Vehicles

Buying a car isn’t as simple as it looked to be when we were kids. There’s a lot that goes into deciding one of the bigger purchases a family makes. Choosing whether having more seat space is more important than extra trunk space, or if it’s better, in the long run, to buy used or new are decisions that have to be weighed on personal factors. The scope can be so big that sometimes it’s best to narrow down what you don’t want. If you’re in the market for a new car, avoid these 10 most marked-up vehicles which may not be worth the money in the long run.
BUYING CARS
Phys.org

Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You're likely to be more stylish

Not only is second-hand shopping good for the planet and your wallet, our new research finds the more style-conscious you are, the more likely you are to shop for second-hand clothes and accessories. In the 2020-21 financial year, 72% of Australians purchased at least one item of second-hand clothes—but we...
APPAREL
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

92K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy