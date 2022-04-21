ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. In Wyoming, Northern Campbell County, Northeastern Crook County and Western Crook County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches in the central Black Hills, and 12 to 24 inches in the northern Black Hills. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snowfall rates occur. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
County
Calhoun County, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brookings, Clay, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Brookings; Clay; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Hubbard; Lake of the Woods; Marshall; Pennington; Roseau FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Beltrami, Hubbard and Lake of the Woods. In northwest Minnesota, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington and Roseau. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1219 PM CDT, emergency management reported water flowing over roadways along and near US Highway 2, including near the cities for Solway and Bemidji. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bemidji, Baudette, Redby, Blackduck, Red Lake, Lower Red Lake, Middle River, Ponemah, Kelliher, Upper Red Lake, Grygla, Wilton, Tenstrike, Shevlin, Lavinia, Little Rock, Goodridge, Turtle River, Waskish and Otto.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Congaree River
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Aurora, Beadle, Jerauld, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Jerauld; Sanborn HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Beadle, Jerauld, Sanborn and Aurora Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Sheridan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with higher amounts possible in the Pine Ridge of northern Sheridan County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over western and northern portions of Sheridan county. Strong winds could cause damage to snow covered trees and power lines. Visibility may be reduced to a half a mile or less with the heaviest snow.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation and then heavy snow expected. Total ice accumulations up to a quarter inch and total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a slow transition from rain and mixed precipitation to snow from west to east across the warned area today.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Grand Forks, LaMoure, Ransom, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Dickey; Grand Forks; LaMoure; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill TORNADO WATCH 147 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARNES CASS DICKEY GRAND FORKS LAMOURE RANSOM RICHLAND SARGENT STEELE TRAILL
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clearwater, Polk, Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clearwater; Polk; Red Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota East Central Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Central Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 715 PM CDT Saturday. * At 103 PM CDT, the public reported ongoing flooding over US Highway 2 and Minnesota Highway 92. Debris has been washed onto roadways. Minnesota Highway 92 between Highway 32 and 59 are closed. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Red Lake Falls, Oklee, Plummer, Gonvick, Brooks, Gully, Trail, Terrebonne, Berner and Perault. This includes the following streams and drainages Red Lake River, Silver Creek, Cyr Creek, Terrebonne Creek, Butcher Knife Creek, Lower Badger Creek, Brooks Creek, Hill River, Clearwater River, Ruffy Brook, Beau Gerlot Creek, Lost River and Browns Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS AFTERNOON Northeast winds from Lake Superior will continue to produce areas of patchy dense fog for the next few hours around the Twin Ports, portions of the South Shore, and around Chequamegon Bay. Visibility as low as 1/4 mile will be possible. Use low beam headlights when driving through fog and use reduced speed. The areas of patchy dense fog are expected to dissipate once winds shift to the south later this afternoon.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kingsbury, Miner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Kingsbury; Miner HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Kingsbury and Miner Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central and South Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Weld County, Sedgwick County, Phillips County, Central and Southern Weld County, Morgan County, Logan County, Washington County and Larimer County below 6000 feet and Northwest Weld County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre and Snowy Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy