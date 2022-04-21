Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clearwater; Polk; Red Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota East Central Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Central Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 715 PM CDT Saturday. * At 103 PM CDT, the public reported ongoing flooding over US Highway 2 and Minnesota Highway 92. Debris has been washed onto roadways. Minnesota Highway 92 between Highway 32 and 59 are closed. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Red Lake Falls, Oklee, Plummer, Gonvick, Brooks, Gully, Trail, Terrebonne, Berner and Perault. This includes the following streams and drainages Red Lake River, Silver Creek, Cyr Creek, Terrebonne Creek, Butcher Knife Creek, Lower Badger Creek, Brooks Creek, Hill River, Clearwater River, Ruffy Brook, Beau Gerlot Creek, Lost River and Browns Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO