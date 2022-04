WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There is no way to stop overdose deaths, but there is a way to try to prevent them. That way is a medication called Narcan. Krista Machado with Developing Caring Communities Committed to Action, DCCCA said a program was started to get Narcan to anyone in Kansas who wants it, at no cost. Narcan is an opioid-overdose reversal drug that counteracts the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose. It’s often administered with a spray into the nose.

