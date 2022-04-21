ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Forever Family: Meet Siah

By Liz Quirantes
cbs12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sporty and smart, are just two of the many qualities that can be used to describe 7-year-old Siah who is looking for a loving home with his two sisters. As he talks...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family meets Tom Hanks in Bellevue neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A family in Pittsburgh’s Bellevue neighborhood met actor Tom Hanks while he was filming right across from their house!. Previous coverage >> PHOTOS: Tom Hanks ‘photobombs’ wedding photos in Downtown Pittsburgh!. Previous coverage >> Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson take photos with Busy Beaver staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbs19news

Three families gifted their forever homes Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Saturday was a day of celebration as three local and low-income families were awarded their forever homes. These homes are being gifted by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. "I'm really excited. Not only me but my whole family is excited. This is a dream...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
West Palm Beach, FL
Society
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Mom Forces Daughter to Speed Up Funeral of Newborn

Is it ever appropriate to force someone to grieve more quickly?. Death is a heartbreaking tragedy to work through. For those left behind, they need time to mourn and find closure for the death of their loved ones. And with over 7 million people passing away in the US every year, this isn't an uncommon circumstance to deal with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Forever Family#Childnet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Upworthy

Man who lost sister decorates caskets for parents who lost children, says it brings them peace

Casey Lawhon is helping heartbroken parents say goodbye to their children. Lawhon has been customizing coffins for children with themes that they liked. For 2-year-old Sawyer, it was a coffin designed with images of Mickey Mouse, the toddler's favorite character. The boy had died from drowning and Lawhon was contacted to create a wrap. After seeking the permission of the boy's parents, he decorated the toddler's casket with Mickey Mouse floating on a carpet in the clouds with the message "Never forgotten Little Sawyer" and "I love you Momma and Dad’ee." The inside of the casket featured Mickey Mouse flying toward a cartoon version of Sawyer in heaven. "I think it symbolized peace in a tragic event," said Lawhon. "I believe Sawyer is at rest and at peace."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
My Journal Courier

Couple had to wait until after daughter's birth to learn what was wrong with heart

At their babies' 20-week ultrasound, Bridget and Jerrid Conway were eager to catch another glimpse of their twin girls. In the exam room, the technician moved the wand over Bridget's stomach. When she lingered over Twin A, or Sadie as they later named her, the Conways suspected something might be wrong. Their doctor said the right side of her heart looked larger than the left.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to let husband sleep on his night off from work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Faced with spending the afternoon with her husband asleep in the next room, my grandmother tasked her four small children with disturbing his slumber.
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Accept Unborn Grandchild is a Girl

In some cultures, and throughout history, boys are preferred over girls. Whether it's for status reasons, carrying on family names, or cultural reasons. For example, due to the one-child law in China, it wasn't uncommon for newborn girls to be abandoned so that families could try again for a boy instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy