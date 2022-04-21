ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Johnson City holds first Restaurant Week

By Jim Ehmke
 2 days ago

TOWN OF UNION – Johnson City is the latest municipality to join the Restaurant Week craze.

The impetus to launch one came from the operators of The Pour House, which is technically just outside the village limits along Watson Boulevard in the Town of Union.

Nine eateries are participating, offering 3 course meals for a fixed discounted price or other separate deals.

A portion of proceeds from the promotion will support Mom’s House, which offers daycare to single parents pursuing higher education.

Mayor Marty Meaney says it’s a great opportunity to showcase the diversity of what J-C’s locally owned restaurants have to offer.

“We’re hoping that people will come to Johnson City and experience the different styles. We take advantage of Restaurant Week in downtown Binghamton, and it’s awesome because you go to places you wouldn’t normally think to go to. So, it’s a nice experience. We want the rest of the area to experience what’s going on in Johnson City,” he says.

In conjunction with the promotion, the village is hosting two Free 5K’s this Saturday at noon and Thursday April 28th at 5:30 P-M.

The course will start and end at village hall on Main Street and will take runners past some of the participating eateries.

Village Clerk Treasurer Brittany Perkins is the race director.

“Just to get people in the area so that they could see all of the restaurants, know where they are, and also give them a healthy activity to take part in before they disperse afterward for food, fun, beverages, those sorts of things,” she said.

There is no cost for the race and while pre-registration is not required, runners can do so on Facebook at Free 5K dash Greater Binghamton.

In addition to The Pour House Pub and Grill, the other eateries are Red’s Kettle Inn, Cacciatore’s, Fountains Tavern, Factory by Beer Tree, Giblin’s Irish Pub, Taphouse 66, Food and Fire Barbecue Taphouse and the Grapevine Cafe.

For a list of menus and special deals, go to Johnson City Restaurant Week on Facebook.

J.C. Restaurant Week runs through the end of the month.

News Channel 34

