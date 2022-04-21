ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

3 children die at Camp Lejune Saturday, NCIS investigating

By Kayla Morton, Jason O. Boyd, Cheyenne Pagan
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjS7F_0fFLl8Q400

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Three children have died at Camp Lejune in Jacksonville and military officials are looking into the causes.

Officials said the deaths are a part of two separate incidents that happened on April 16.

“We are aware of the tragic passing of three dependent children in two separate incidents on MCB Camp Lejeune on April 16, and offer our deepest condolences to the families of those affected,” U.S. Marine Ace A. Padilla from Camp Lejune said in an issued statement on Wednesday. “There was no shooting incident tied to either event. Out of respect for the families and the investigative process, we are not providing additional information and NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations.”

Camp Lejeune told WNCT that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service would be investigating the incidents.

