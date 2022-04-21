ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 20 years of service, Sanger Police Sergeant turns in the badge

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — Sergeant Ralph Salazar with the Sanger Police Department is logging off for the last time after more than 20-years of service. Sergeant Salazar started his law...

