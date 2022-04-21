ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Rockslide leaves behind 200 tons of debris near Kings Canyon National Park

By Peter Lopez
 2 days ago
Roughly 200 tons of debris was left behind following a huge rockslide on Highway 180 near Kings Canyon National Park. According...

