EC Virtual School is here to stay as pandemic eases

Thomas Holland, a student in the inaugural year of the Eau Claire Virtual School, works on assignments in September 2019 in the living room of his family’s Eau Claire apartment. Originally only for students in Grades 6-12, the virtual school now teaches Grades K-12. Staff file photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — As COVID-19 safety mandates are tentatively scaled back, parents of the Eau Claire school district are still left with a question: “Is virtual learning a viable option for my student?”

Despite this year’s complete return to in-person learning for the area’s brick-and-mortar schools, some families are still opting for something different — for reasons that go beyond the usual pandemic-driven health concerns.

The Eau Claire Virtual School was created by the Eau Claire Area School District in 2019, just before the start of the pandemic. According to schools Superintendent Michael Johnson, the purpose behind the school's creation was to offer area families the option for a flexible and personalized learning experience.

"We committed to combine digital learning platforms with community-based learning experiences to enable our students to learn and grow with their peers," Johnson said.

Initially drawing in just over 20 students, the ECVS now has 171 K-12 students currently enrolled.

“One of the things that the families have learned through the last couple of years is that virtual learning is an option for students and families,” said Laura Schlichting, principal of the ECVS. “It allows them flexibility, it allows them that opportunity to be a part of the public school system through just another way that students learn.”

Additionally, Schlichting said, area students are finding that virtual learning is a choice that suits them best.

Shannyn Pinkert, the president of the charter school’s Governance Board, said the district wanted to create a virtual school to offer a service similar to what was being done successfully in neighboring districts.

“Not everybody succeeds in a classroom environment,” Pinkert, a parent of two Eau Claire school district students, said. “It was really cool to see families really embrace the virtual school and how certain types of students that had different learning capabilities really came and embraced it. … Watching the school grow and progress, having started from the beginning at it, it’s just been a really cool thing to watch.”

Three years of growth

Schlichting, who has been principal of the ECVS for almost a year, said the school has been able to expand steadily over the past three years as more grades have been added. The ECVS initially only allowed students in Grades 6-12. During the second year of the school’s existence, it was expanded to welcome Grades 4-5. This is the school’s first year of teaching K-12.

Johnson said the decision to expand the virtual school had always been in the works, but the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic "certainly influenced the decision to shorten that timeline."

With the expansion of the school also came some staffing changes. Initially, the ECVS only utilized Pearson Connexus teachers. Pearson Connexus is a network of licensed instructors that partners with school districts to create programs for virtual learning.

During the 2020-21 school year, the district hired its own teacher to teach the newly added fourth- and fifth-grade classes, while continuing to utilize Pearson teachers for Grades 6-12.

Finally, with the addition of Grades K-3 in 2021, the ECVS hired two more of its own teachers to teach kindergarten and first grade, and second and third grade. As of right now, middle and high school students are still taught by Pearson educators, but Johnson did say a district teacher will be hired to teach Grades 6-7 during the 2022-2023 school year.

“One of the main benefits is being able to offer a variety of courses with highly qualified, certified staff,” Schlichting explained. “You need certain licenses to teach different content areas, and when you’re at that secondary level when so many different content areas and licenses are required, (Pearson) allows you to use teachers who are properly licensed for those specific areas.”

She added: “Right now our numbers are small and to be able to provide staff would be difficult; whereas, with Pearson teachers, we are able to offer this option to students knowing that we have licensed teachers to teach it.”

Looking to the future, Pinkert said it is her hope that the ECVS will eventually adopt more district-created courses. Currently, only Grades K-5 are taught using district curriculum, while the upper-level grades are taught using Pearson curriculum. As the school grows, Pinkert said she would like to eventually phase out the need for third-party instruction.

There are currently 29 courses offered to middle school students in the school’s 2021-22 Course Catalog. Over 130 courses are listed for high school students.

According to the district’s Jan. 14 enrollment report, approximately 1.6% of the district’s 10,991 students are currently enrolled at the virtual school. These numbers have gone down slightly since the beginning of the school year, when enrollment was at 195 — approximately 1.8% of the district’s then-total 11,036 students, according to the Sept. 12, 2021, enrollment report.

‘A number of reasons’

As Chippewa Valley residents shed their masks and attempt to return to “normal,” Schlichting said it can be hard to predict how the ECVS will adapt to a post-pandemic world.

However, she pointed out, the ECVS was not established as a response to the pandemic. Like many virtual schools, it came before the pandemic hit, and it will hopefully remain long after it passes.

“Virtual schools are not a new thing because of COVID,” Schlichting said. “They’ve been around a long time. In the Eau Claire Area School District we just recently joined and are doing what so many districts across the nation have been doing for a long time.”

While Schlichting says she cannot be certain how staff and enrollment numbers will change in the coming years, she does not believe the end of the pandemic will mark the end of the ECVS. As more families learn about the benefits of virtual learning, the school will continue to grow, improve, add services and adapt.

“Right now families are choosing us for a number of reasons,” Schlichting said. “They’re choosing us due to the pandemic — for health and safety reasons. They’re choosing us because it fits the social and emotional needs of their students. And there are families that have found that this really is the best learning model for their children. So, it’s hard to say what numbers will or won’t do. We just don’t have that crystal ball.”

She predicted: “I think that we’re here and we’ll continue to serve families, and I do think that we will continue to grow in our enrollment as more families come to recognize us as a choice.”

Pinkert echoed Schlichting, predicting that the school will not see any more steep increases in attendance, but enrollment will continue to rise.

“I think we’re going to still see increases,” Pinkert said. “I don’t think it’s going to be as significant as it was, obviously, going from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year, and even into this year. I think we’re going to continue as people become more familiar with the virtual school and the word-of-mouth gets out there.”

Pinkert added that a key to the school’s later success will be an increase in community involvement. The Governance Board, which currently comprises members of the community, local business owners and district parents, will need more feedback from residents of the Chippewa Valley in order to shape a virtual school that is helpful, useful, accommodating and successful.

Also looking to the future, Johnson shared his hopes for the growth and development of the ECVS:

"In learning from the experiences of our families and students over the past three years of the ECVS, I would hope to improve this enriching educational path to allow for a creative and flexible blend of opportunities, developing engaged and passionate learners," Johnson said.