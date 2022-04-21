ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City woman accused of killing her wife during knife fight

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of Jenna Nava inside a Kansas City apartment, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Makayla R. Smith, 30, faces Murder 2nd Degree...

KCTV 5

Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his father during a police chase Monday in Blue Springs. Officers with the Blue Springs Police Department said a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at the intersection of Missouri 7 Highway and U.S. 40 Highway around 5:30 a.m., after which Ong drove off, trying to evade police. Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was in the passenger seat at the time. He pulled his young son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase, later telling detectives he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents released Tuesday morning.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
Salina Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
