ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A’s legend Dave Stewart fronting Nashville MLB expansion bid

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Former major league pitcher Dave Stewart has spoken to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred about his bid to start an expansion franchise in Nashville, Tenn., that would be baseball’s first majority minority-owned team.

Though the league’s priority remains solving stadium issues for the Athletics and Rays, expansion could be on the table once those clubs find ballparks.

“I spoke to the commissioner a couple of weeks ago and the same thing still remains,” Stewart told ESPN. “There are two teams that don’t have homes: the Oakland A’s and the Tampa [Bay] Rays, so those are his priorities to make sure those places have homes to play in. But once they do, expansion becomes next on the agenda.”

Stewart told ESPN that his group expects to raise $2 billion to purchase an expansion team with the proposed name of the Nashville Stars, after the Negro Leagues team of the 1940s and 1950s. Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is also part of the group, and the Negro Leagues Museum is a partner.

“We started this process four years ago. Nashville is a fast-growing city, it has a beautiful population of people,” Stewart said. “There’s so much going on here. So, MLB put Nashville as one of its top places for expansion, and I think that triggered the idea to go down this path.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAHgC_0fFLizr100
Former Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart (r.) is trying to bring an MLB team to Nashville.

As for the issues surrounding Oakland Coliseum and Tropicana Field, the Athletics have publicly flirted with a move to Las Vegas as potential plans for a new stadium in Oakland, Calif., have met political opposition. The Rays’ plan to split their season between the Tampa area and Montreal was rejected.

If neither team moves, Montreal and Las Vegas would be logical candidates for expansion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl In Double-A Minor League Game

Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Alberto Gonzales
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
FanSided

Mitch Haniger slams Seattle radio host for bashing Kyle Seager

Mitch Haniger took down a Seattle radio host for his hot take regarding former Mariners’ teammate Kyle Seager. The Seattle Mariners made a shrewd acquisition this offseason by landing Eugenio Suarez in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. Suarez and Jesse Winker were traded to the M’s in exchange for Brandon Williamson, Jake Fraley, Justin Dunn, and Connor Phillips.
SEATTLE, WA
Fox News

Dave Stewart expects Oakland A’s to relocate

Former big league All-Star Dave Stewart doesn’t think the Athletics are long for Oakland. An outdated ballpark, dwindling attendance, and the owner’s unwillingness to sell are just some of the reasons why the Athletics may soon pack their bags and move out of Oakland. OutKick’s Nick Geddes reported...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland A#Montreal#The Athletics And Rays#Espn#The Oakland A#Bay Rsb Rays#Negro Leagues#The Negro Leagues Museum#Oakland Coliseum#Athletics
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
theScore

Nats' Martinez: Giants' attempt to run up score in 9th 'uncalled for'

The San Francisco Giants' apparent disregard for baseball's unwritten rules has angered a second National League opponent. Tempers nearly boiled over late in the Giants' 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday. Washington was upset that the Giants called for a hit-and-run while holding a six-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, feeling that San Francisco was trying to run up the score.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Detroit Tigers Star Miguel Cabrera Becomes Seventh Player With 3,000 Hits, 500 Home Runs

Click here to read the full article. There’s a new member of one of Major League Baseball’s most exclusive clubs. Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera joined the 3,000 hits/500 home runs club today with a first inning single against the Colorado Rockies. He is the 33rd player in MLB history to get 3,000 hits, virtually ensuring a ticket to the baseball Hall of Fame. Cabrera’s ground ball single to right field came against fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela and set off a celebration around the Tigers’ Comerica Park. The crowd gave him a standing ovation and chanted his name, as fireworks erupted...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Oakland A's see record-low attendance number for second straight game

The Oakland Athletics continued breaking records this week, but not in the way they wanted. On Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, the announced attendance of 3,748 was the lowest since 1980. That stat was short-lived as Wednesday saw a new low of 2,703. To top it all off, the A's picked up a 1-0 loss against the Orioles with the lone run coming in the fifth inning.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: MLB Pundit Think LA Could Land Frank Montas in a Deal

The Dodgers are probably going to need some help in the starting rotation at some point. With so much continued uncertainty surrounding Trevor Bauer’s situation with Major League Baseball, they can’t expect help to be coming. They do have Tyler Anderson as a depth option and they do have Danny Duffy expected back during Summer. But is that enough for a serious World Series team?
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

2 Angels overreactions after 2 weeks of 2022 MLB season

The Los Angeles Angels are off to a terrific start to open the 2022 MLB season. They currently sit atop the AL West and have matched up well with their AL West rivals. But it is still early and the Angels still need to prove they can maintain consistency as the season rolls on. The team has some question marks as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy