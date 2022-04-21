ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘NJ Weedman’ says he feels vindicated by legalization of marijuana in NJ; expands his business to Miami

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0yHT_0fFLiLzJ00

Wednesday marked the last 4/20 where it will be illegal to purchase marijuana in New Jersey. Legal sales of adult-use recreational cannabis begin on Thursday.

But for longtime New Jersey marijuana activists Ed “NJ Weedman” Forchion, the legalization of marijuana in New Jersey is a mixed bag.

“What we have coming is not really legalization. It’s the corporation of marijuana. They even call it cannabis now,” Forchion says.

Forchion is the owner of NJ Weedman’s Joint in Trenton. He is expanding his efforts to Miami.

“People come to Miami for two things - They come for the club life, and they come for the water life. I jumped on both of them,” he says.

Forchion has opened a nightclub in Florida.

“I opened 4-20 Nightclub, you know, made it a place for potheads from around the country,” he says.

Forchion will also be offering premier cannabis cruises on his 100-foot yacht starting in July.

“And the yacht, I bought it, the name was called the ‘My Way.’ And at first, I was going to change it, but then I was like no leave it. My Way, I've done it my way,” Forchion says.

The good times for Forchion come after the 57-year-old endured stints in state and county jails and was a thorn in the side of seven New Jersey governors and countless law enforcement officials. It was all in the fight for his passion project - the legalization of marijuana.

“Of course, I feel vindicated. You know, I feel the last 20-some years of my life that I've been advocating for it has finally happened. But I also feel like it's not quite the legalization that I envisioned years ago,” Forchion says.

“This isn't legalization just because you don't have homegrown. How's it legal if you can't grow it in your backyard?” Forchion asks.

He says that he is not leaving New Jersey and that he plans to apply for a cannabis retail license for his Trenton shop.

Comments / 20

Eagles don't flock
2d ago

Clubs and yachts ... thats how a package is flipped Agreed, the cartelization of cannabis business I describe it as a long con The matter will be handled like the alcohol business, legal to use but illegal to sell especially if the people who call themselves government don't get their cut of the action. ..gangsterism under color of law.

Reply
5
Related
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
CBS New York

N.J. authorities sound alarm on pitfalls of recreational marijuana

CRANFORD, N.J. -- With recreational marijuana now being sold in New Jersey, authorities are once again sounding the alarm on the potential dangers of pot.CBS2's Meg Baker explains some of the pitfalls recreational marijuana users could face.New Jersey Poison Control is issuing a strong warning: if you have edibles at home, lock them up.For the fourth year in a row, the call center has gotten more calls about children who accidentally consumed cannabis edibles. More than 150 kids required treatment last year.Kevin Sabet from Safe Approaches to Marijuana says packaging is a problem."They're allowing these edibles, these lollipops, ice creams,...
CRANFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

‘It’s Been A Long Time Coming’: NJ Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries Ready To Meet Demand On Landmark Day

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Thursday is a landmark day in New Jersey. People will be able to buy recreational marijuana in the state without a medical card. Long lines are expected at dispensaries. The dispensaries have been preparing for Thursday’s rush. Cannabist in Deptford, one of 13 dispensaries that will sell rarefactional marijuana, says they’re ready to meet the demand and service their medical patients as well. The store will have a two hour window to purchase recreational marijuana starting Thursday through Saturday.  “It’s been a long time coming,” Adam Goers, with Columbia Care, said. South Jersey dispensaries are ready for the recreational...
VINELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Cannabis Legalization#Nj Weedman
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy