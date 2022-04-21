ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

UPDATE: Man released from prison following clerical issue located, arrested in Scranton

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — UPDATE 4/21/22:. Scranton Police say they received a call that Trozzolillo was seen at a gas station in the 700 block of North Main Avenue around 10:30 PM on Wednesday. He was...

fox56.com

