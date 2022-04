JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local nonprofit farm, animal rescue and educational center is in a pickle with its farm and is running out of time. Celestial Farms, founded in 2000, needs to purchase the land that more than 200 animals call their home by June 29, 2022, or the rescue animals will be relocated, the farm confirmed with News4JAX on Friday. They currently provide a sanctuary home for a variety of animals, including horses, ponies, cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks and other animals.

