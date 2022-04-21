Tulsa’s Citizens Golf Advisory Committee launches $1M fundraising campaign to improve golf courses

TULSA, Okla. — A project to improve two of the cities four public golf courses kicked off this week, after supporters say all four public golf courses have fallen into decline.

On Wednesday FOX23 News spent time with Randy Heckenkemper, a golf course architect whose role on the Citizens Golf Advisory Committee is to oversee the construction improvements taking place out at Stone Creek Golf Course and Page Belcher.

This is the first phase of a partnership with the city of Tulsa to bring improvements to all four public golf courses.

Tree removal crews have been hard at work since Monday, removing trees at Stone Creek Golf Course.

They will also remove trees at Olde Page, the other 18-hole golf course at that location.

“When the golf courses were originally designed the trees were much smaller,” Heckenkemper explained.

“As they have grown over the years it’s created some shade problems,” he added, “that have resulted in bare areas with rocky soil conditions.”

Heckenkemper says the next step will be laying down new sod.

“Remove the trees, provide more sunlight, lay the sod,” he explained. “We’re trying to reverse a downward spiral of turf conditions that we’ve really suffered here on the public courses for the last ten to fifteen years.”

The ultimate goal, Heckenkemper says, is for future funding where they can make larger more impressive improvements to the courses over the next year or two.

$500,000 in improvements to Stone Creek and Olde Page are being funded from revenues generated during the pandemic from the cities’ public golf courses.

There are also plans for additional improvements out at Page Belcher, and at the cities two other public golf courses at Mohawk Park.

“The city has committed a million dollars in ARPA funding if there’s a match of a million dollars from the community,” said Parks Director Anna America.

The Citizens Golf Advisory Committee is leading that charge, hoping to raise one million dollars in matching funds so that long overdue improvements can be made at all four city owned courses.

“If we don’t raise the money we don’t get the matching million dollars,” said Heckenkemper, “so I think we’re very motivated to raise that.”

The money would be used to make improvements to the irrigation system for two golf courses at Mohawk Park, Woodbine and Pecan Valley. The money could also be used to help renovate the bunkers and expand the greens.

When asked why the need for matching funds, Parks Director Anna America says there needs to be public buy in.

“Historically there has always been an expectation that golf courses should not be supported exclusively by tax dollars,” America said, “that there really needs to be that buy in from the users.”

The city recently was able to save money on costly repairs to two low water bridges in Mohawk Park by coming up with a less expensive alternative to what had originally been proposed:

“They came up with a way to repair them on a short term, but it will be several years,” Parks Director Anna America said. “They look great, and we did it for under $50,000.”

America says the three-to-five year fix will require shoring up in the future , but at a cost savings that will allow them to move their focus to addressing the irrigation system at Mohawk Park if the committee is able to meet its fundraising goal.

Golfers we spoke with on Wednesday afternoon at Mohawk Park say the time for upgrades to the city owned public golf courses is long overdue:

“They do need to make improvements,” remarked golfer Phil Schlecht, “honestly I’m embarrassed this is a city course and looks like it does to be honest with you.”

His golfing buddy said he used to play Page Belcher, and it was a good course then.

“This is a major city Tulsa , we have the PGA coming,” said Ray Hahn. “This course, won’t be Southern Hills, but it should be a lot better than it is.”

The Citizens Golf Advisory Committee is being headed by Nick Sidorakis, the General Manager of Southern Hills Country Club.

