Effective: 2022-04-23 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly. Target Area: Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills and The Northern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO